ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Sunday issued directives for SOPs implementation in high-risk sectors in wake of COVID variants being reported ahead of Eid ul Adha.

According to the NCOC, they have launched special measures to implement COVID SOPs in high-risk sectors. “The provinces have been issued detailed directives for strict implementation on SOPs,” it said.

The body overseeing COVID implementation strategies in the country said teams have been formed for implementing facemask and social distancing SOPs. “Guidelines have been issued for cattle markets and Eid ul Adha gatherings,” it said.

The NCOC further made it mandatory to have COVID vaccination for hotel bookings in tourist spots of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) besides also launching a mechanism to verify vaccine certificates at hotels and entry points to the tourism spots.

Those coming to restaurants, gymnasium, cinemas, marriage halls should be vaccinated, the body said while calling for strict implementation of COVID SOPs at bus stops for inter and intra city public transport, and railway stations. The NCOC has also stressed upon implementation of guidelines at mosques and shopping centres besides also issuing a checklist for district administrations in this regard. “Strict action will be taken against anyone violating the COVID SOPs,” it said.