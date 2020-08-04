NCC to decide on reopening marriage halls, tourism, parks etc within few days

ISLAMABAD : Government has started consultations with provinces over reopening marriage halls, tourism, restaurants, parks etc, said Federal Minister of Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar on Tuesday. The government had prepared the Negative List, in which those businesses were included that were not allowed to operate during the coronavirus lockdown. In his tweet, the minister pointed out that the Centre has started consultations with provinces on “review and possible revision of sectors (subject to SOPs) on Negative List”. “Started consultations at NCOC [National Command Operation Center] with provinces on review and possible revision of sectors (subject to SOPs) on Negative List of opening up. These include tourism, restaurants, marriage halls, parks etc,” Azhar said. The industries minister said that the government was also mulling over the timings of the markets and industries. Azhar said that once the provinces had finalised their recommendations, it would be referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will make the final decision. “We have collected the proposals and have asked provinces to finalise SOPs and enforcement methods. The proposals will now be taken to NCC headed by PM to take final decisions in this regard within a few days,” he added.