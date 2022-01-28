ISLAMABAD: National Book Foundation (NBF) online books shop is gaining popularity among students and readers.

The initiative has been taken to promote books reading culture, an official of National Book Foundation Raza Mehmood.

He said NBF uploaded its fresh publications on its website and introduce new schemes to ensure the availability of books.

The official said the e-book trend was gaining popularity among readers as advanced technology ensures ease and comfort.

He said this initiative was fruitful as the readers were able to have access to all important publications with one click on the website. The book ordering process is simple and easy. “Browse books in NBF online Book Shop and search books”, he said.