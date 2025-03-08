Pakistani model and actress Nazish Jahangir recently expressed her thoughts on her marriage. When asked about marriage while participating in a private TV program, she said, “There is a fixed time for marriage, so why should I get married before that? Why should I beat my hands and feet for it? It will happen when it has to happen. Which is it? I am getting old or my hair is turning white.”

Nazish Jahangir advised young girls that for marriage, it is important that you have harmony with the person in front of you, that you can understand each other. If you cannot understand the person in front of you, then do not decide to get married in a hurry.

She further said that no girl should decide to get married in a hurry just because she is getting old, but should not decide to get married until she feels at peace with the person in front of her.

It should be noted that Nazish Jahangir had recently come under criticism for her bold dress. However, she responded to this criticism strongly, saying that she is not difficult to work with, but is sincere in her work and has a professional attitude.

Nazish Jahangir is a well-known actress and model in the Pakistani showbiz industry who is popular among fans due to her beauty and acting.