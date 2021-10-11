KARACHI: Fire that broke out at cloth market located in Nazimabad No 2 was extinguished by the firefighters after hours of struggle on Monday.

Several shops, pushcarts and stalls were gutted in the fire causing losses of up to millions of rupees. However, no casualties were reported.

According to details, the fire erupted in the stalls established in front of the shops in Chavla Market which spread very quickly and engulfed some shops in the market.

Getting the information, six fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. The godown owners reportedly tortured fire brigade staff and journalists on the spot.

The rescue sources said that no one died or was wounded in the blaze. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire. Sources further said that the cause of the fire is still not known. The deputy commissioner central said that the fire broke out at pushcarts located in front of the market, which engulfed the market.