MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Nazar Muhammad Gondal, a former federal minister, parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday over vandalism on May 9.

This time, Gondal denounced the things that happened on May 9. He stated plainly that he was quitting the party and that he didn’t think it was appropriate to criticise the establishment.

“PTI is currently engaging in negative politics, which is not in the interest of the country,” he slammed the struggling party.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, a senior member of the PTI, decided to quit the group earlier.

The violence on May 9 was decried and condemned by Sarwar. He continued by saying that the perpetrators of the assaults on the military facilities ought to be held accountable.

“I had consistently expressed my disapproval of the PTI’s aggressive stance on every platform. It is not a good idea to engage in battle with the institutions of the state. Whatever happened on May 9 is extremely regrettable, Sarwar maintained.