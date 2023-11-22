The British Broadcasting Corporation has released the list of the 100 most influential and influential women in the world, in which 2 Pakistani women have also been included.

According to media reports, influential and influential women include Pakistan’s Afroz Nama and Neha Mankani.

According to reports, sheep are being grazed from the three Afroz-like pits of Shamshal Valley. The tradition of learning to herd animals in Shamshal Valley is dying. The income from herding has given the children an opportunity to get an education.

\Apart from this, another Pakistani named in this list is Neha Mankani who traveled to the affected areas to help the victims during last year’s devastating floods.

According to the BBC, Neha and her team have provided life-saving kits and other supplies to more than 15,000 flood-affected families.

The former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama and human rights lawyer Emil Clooney are also included in the list.