Mumbai: Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui was evicted from reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 within 10 days.

While talking to the Indian media, Aaliya said that Nawazuddin was going to Paris with the children, so I thought what would I do alone, that’s why I became a part of Bigg Boss.

Aaliya Siddiqui said that if Nawaz had not gone to Paris, she would not have left the children for so many days.

Aaliya Siddiqui, who recently got divorced from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, said that she is not a woman who carries sorrow on her shoulders.

It should be remembered that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya have separated recently. Alia had accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui that Nawaz has kept the children and them imprisoned in the house and is not giving them food or drink.