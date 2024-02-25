Versatile Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become a fan of Pakistani artists.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, while talking to a German broadcasting organization, described Pakistani playwrights as fantastic and actors as wonderful.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui admitted that the stories of Pakistani dramas are very good, and their actors are also very good.

During the conversation, the Bollywood actor said that he practiced 100 times for the famous role of Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab and got the shot OK in one take.

In the message given to Chand Nawab, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said with a smile that please keep repeating such mistakes so that we can have fun too.