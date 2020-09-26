Nawaz’s daughter Maryam responsible for his ouster: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE : Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Maryam Nawaz has dealt a lot of damage to her father’s politics, and she is the one who removed him from power. Talking to media in Lahore, Sheikh Rashid said that the APC speech delivered by Nawaz Sharif actually carried Modi and Sajjan Jindal’s words. He criticized the opposition, saying that there would be no sit-ins, resignations or no-confidence motions. He said that it is an honor to meet the Army Chief and DG ISI, but, slamming the opposition for seeking under-the-table deals, he said the sky will fall if he decides to leak secret telephone data. To a question asking about his views on the military, he said, “Yes, I am the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army. I am proud of that”. He said that he is ready to stand beside the country’s troops and lay down his life for the land. NNI