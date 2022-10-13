Mohammad Nawaz’s dramatic last-ball victory over Bangladesh gave Pakistan a tense seven-wicket victory as they prepared for the tri-series final against the hosts, New Zealand, on Thursday.Bangladesh set Pakistan 174 to win in Christchurch thanks to half-centuries from skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das, both of whom bravely overcame early leg strains to perform valiantly.

As a result of all-rounder Nawaz’s game-changing 45 from 20 ball innings in the response, Pakistan had to fight hard to win. Nawaz delivered by scooping three doubles when his team needed eight runs from the penultimate over, and he then secured the match with a four squeezed between point and short third-man.

In the tri-series final on Friday, Pakistan will play the hosts New Zealand, while Bangladesh finishes with four straight losses. The tri-series is a prelude to the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan won the game’s MVP award, but he quickly thanked Nawaz.

With 69 runs off 56 balls, Rizwan was the leading scorer. “I’d like to credit Mohammad Nawaz as he made it simple in the end,” Rizwan stated.”Nawaz’s innings altered the flow of play.Although New Zealand is playing at home, the victory undoubtedly gives us confidence.Das, the Bangladeshi opener, had earlier displayed bravery despite needing medical attention for an early thigh pain.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, his opening partner, and Soumya Sarkar were both caught in the first few deliveries, but Das persevered and scored an incredible 69 off 42 balls, smashing six fours and two sixes all over Hagley Oval.Shakib Al Hasan added 68 runs off 42 balls to keep the scoreboard moving when Das was ultimately caught by Mohammad Wasim.Rizwan and Babar Azam from Pakistan’s opening pair responded with a 101-point collaboration.

Azam was finally caught in the 12th over after scoring 55 runs off 40 balls. After that, Hasan Mahmud cleanly bowled Haider Ali for a duck.Pakistan was under pressure at 101-2.Nawaz, though, took the game away from Bangladesh in the 15th over with a magnificent four, a six, and three more fours off three successive balls.The game was close until Rizwan was eventually caught at deep cover as Bangladesh continued to play.