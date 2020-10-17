ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Democratic

Movement’s rally in Gujranwala was nothing but a political circus. He was speaking at the Tiger Force convention in Islamabad on Saturday.“I have to make a few remarks about the circus at night,” he said. “Many people participated in the circus and you are all just stuck on Diesel.”The remarks made by former PM Nawaz Sharif about the Pakistani army chief are condemnable. He spoke the same language as Indian PM Narendra Modi.He went ahead and showed two before and after pictures of Nawaz. “Look at this face when he wanted to go to London and the second one is of him after he reached London,” the PM said.

Imran Khan claimed that Shehbaz Sharif and his brother are better actors than most Bollywoodstars. They dramatized Nawaz’s sickness just so they could leave Pakistan, he said. They narrated a sob story just so they could manipulate everyone.“These people can sell the country for their own country. They have no ethics and only careabout their own selves.”The man who claims he is fighting for democracy (Nawaz) is the same person who used to call Justice (retd) Qayyum and dictate him to sentence Benazir to jail for five years. He appointed a corrupt NAB chief and got all the cases closed against him.For him, the judiciary was scot-free till it was standing with him. When the judiciary closed theHudaibiya Papers Mills case, then it was the best institution for him. However, when the sameinstitutions sent him to jail for opening offshore companies, then he ran a movement against it.The opposition will now meet a new Imran Khan–one that will not let them get away with anounce of looted money, the PM added. “They will not get any VIP jails and we will keep the like normal prisoners.” The premier even played an old clip of one of his interviews in which he said that former PMNawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari will unite to protect their own corruption. Taking a dig at Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that he won’t comment on speeches made by the “kids”. One of them may be a grandmother but I will still call her a child as they have no political experience.

People only learn when they go out and work hard but these two have been living off the wealth of their fathers. He started his speech by thanking the Tiger Force for their services. “I thank on the nation’s behalf for all that you have done,” he said. Any volunteer force holds immense importance in society. They play a big role in any democracy, he remarked. Our nation comes together whenever the country needs it.“I need your help, especially with our tree plantation drive. We have to plant 10 billion trees in the next five years.”

Pakistan must take all steps to counter climate change, he remarked. “Our wheat crops were destroyed because of unprecedented and unpredictable rains and that was because of climate change.”We have to clean our rivers too, the premier said. People keep throwing trash and garbage in our rivers. Hoarding is a curse, he remarked.

“I need your help with this. You can’t go and interfere with anything. You take pictures and filed a complaint on our portal and then the government will take action, “he said while detailing their duties.“You will be helping the administration but don’t interfere anywhere because then fake ‘tigers ‘will emerge and then they exploit the situation