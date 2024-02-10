The victory of PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was challenged by National Assembly Constituency NA 130 Lahore.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf-backed independent candidate Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s lawyer Ishtiaq Chaudhry has filed a petition against the victory of Nawaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court.

In the petition, the Returning Officer and the Election Commission, among others, have been made parties.

Yasmin Rashid alleged in her petition that Nawaz Sharif colluded and declared himself the winner in Form 47, the court should order the release of results as per Form 45.

It should be remembered that according to the unofficial unofficial results of Constituency NA 130 Lahore 14, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-N has won with 171024 votes while Yasmeen Rashid was second with 115043 votes.

On the other hand, independent candidate Malik Taukir Khokhar from Lahore challenged the results of NA-126.

Malik Tauqeer Khokhar has made the RO and EC other parties in the petition, Malik Tauqeer took the position that Saiful Mouk Khokhar has lost according to Form 45, Saiful Mouk Khokhar has colluded and declared himself a winner in Form 47. , Mujhe and the lawyers were thrown out of the RO office by the DSP.

According to Malik Toqeer Khokhar, the result was released in my absence, the court should order the Election Commission to stop it from releasing the final result.