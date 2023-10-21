The anticipation and excitement in Pakistan have reached a fever pitch as the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) prepares to welcome its supreme leader, Nawaz Sharif, back to his homeland after four years of self-exile in London. The charismatic leader is expected to arrive in Lahore and address party leaders and devoted workers at the iconic Minar-e-Pakistan, now known as Greater Iqbal Park. Convoys led by various PML-N leaders from different parts of the country are en route to Minar-e-Pakistan, all ready to offer a heartfelt and warm welcome to their esteemed leader.

Security Preparations

The homecoming of Nawaz Sharif has not gone unnoticed by the authorities. The city of Lahore has called in heavy contingents of police to ensure the safety and security of both PML-N and its leadership. In light of potential security threats, hundreds of police constables are expected to be present at the Minar-e-Pakistan gathering. It’s worth noting that the PML-N had previously secured permission from local authorities to hold this momentous event.

In a concerted effort to enhance security measures, the Punjab Home Department and the police are on high alert. Their top priority is the protection of Nawaz Sharif and the attendees of this grand reception. The security apparatus is leaving no stone unturned to guarantee a safe and peaceful event.

Aerial Flower Shower

The PML-N’s commitment to making Nawaz Sharif’s return memorable is evident in their plans for an aerial flower shower to greet their beloved leader. To execute this enchanting display, the party collaborated with a private airline, which diligently secured all the necessary approvals from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The CAA has officially granted permission for the flower shower, set to last for one and a half hours, starting at 3 p.m. It will coincide with Nawaz Sharif’s arrival, promising a visual spectacle for all who witness it. This thoughtful gesture reflects the party’s deep affection and respect for their leader.

Shehbaz Sharif’s Message

PML-N President and former Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has personally reached out to his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, to provide a comprehensive briefing on the extensive preparations for the homecoming and the subsequent reception. This heartfelt gesture underscores the unity and support within the Sharif family and the PML-N leadership.

As the clock counts down to this historic moment, Pakistan eagerly awaits the return of Nawaz Sharif, a leader who has played a significant role in the country’s political landscape. The PML-N’s efforts to make this homecoming a grand celebration reflect the enduring support and devotion of the party’s members and the people who hold Nawaz Sharif in high regard.

The nation watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful and joyous event that marks a significant chapter in Pakistan’s political history. Stay tuned for more updates on this momentous occasion as Nawaz Sharif makes his triumphant return to his homeland.