Is there no existence of PTI apart from the suspects of May 9? Question by Rana Sana

PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah says that PTI is included in what former Prime Minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has talked about working together.

Speaking on Geo News program Naya Pakistan, the leader of PML-N said that PTI is included in what Nawaz Sharif said but the criminal group of May 9 is not included in it.

He said during the conversation that PTI does not exist apart from the accused of May 9?

It should be noted that Nawaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan after four years on Saturday. On his return, PML-N held a rally at Minar Pakistan in Lahore.

Addressing the rally, Nawaz Sharif said that there is no desire for revenge in my heart, I want to serve the nation, we have to run at double speed.

The former prime minister said that the wounds are so severe that it will take time to heal them, I do not have a desire for revenge in my heart, my desire is for my nation to be prosperous, I want to serve this nation.

He said that we will make this country a heaven again, if you want to ask our narrative then ask our ethics, the pillars of the state have to work together according to the constitution.