ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programmeThe situation has changed as the election approaches, Nawaz Sharif’s mobilization for the election has created a positive trend, Bilawal Bhutto has also been very active for the election,Whoever wins will have to form a coalition government, Jamaat-e-Islami can take more seats than before, Jamiat is looking a bit weaker than before, Tehreek-e-Insaf and independent candidates also have votes,PML-N also wants independent candidates to join them,Vote is the right of people, they can vote whoever they want, Tehreek-e-Insaf has asked for the symbol of the bat, so that is also their right, Time is running out, but anything can happen here,There are many parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one is Khichdi, Only time will tell who wins in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bilawal talks very well but it is difficult to act, SK Niazi, The Rise of Issue-Based Politics: Voters, disillusioned with traditional narratives, will increasingly gravitate towards candidates who address their real concerns – bread-and-butter issues like inflation, healthcare, and education. Expect debates to shift from personality-driven rhetoric to concrete policy proposals.The Power of Young Voters Pakistan’s demographic bulge, with a record number of young voters, signifies a potential game-changer. This tech-savvy generation, yearning for change and transparency, could hold the key to electoral outcomes. Their voices, amplified by social media, cannot be silenced.The upcoming election is Pakistan’s moment of reckoning. It is a chance to break free from the shackles of the past and embrace a future defined by progress, inclusivity, and empowered citizens. The die is cast, and the people shall write the next chapter.