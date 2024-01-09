If someone wants to interfere in the conduct of elections, what can be done: Irfan Qadir; Nation’s prayers are with Nawaz Sharif, he will become the Prime Minister for the fourth time: Dr. Nisar Cheema; PIA is being privatized, what is the justification for the loss of the institution: Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Rozenews SK Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme, Pakistan has gone through difficult situations for a long time, Uncertainty will remain until elections are held, Even if the elections are delayed, they will be held before March, Nawaz Sharif’s lifelong disqualification is over, A pharaonic element had entered the founder PTI, The universe is a process, what is sown is what must be reaped, Former justice called PTI founder as Sadiq and Amin, Maybe because of Nawaz Sharif’s ill health, he speaks less, People have expectations from Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister.

Former Attorney General Irfan Qadir’s conversation in Sachi Baat program, Irfan Qadir had said on the decision of Panama case against Nawaz Sharif that it is wrong What I said 5 years ago, the courts supported my words and Justice can be delayed but not dark and Senate has no legal status, it can only be a political move, Currently, it is clear that the election is sure to be held on February 8, If someone wants to interfere in the conduct of elections, what can be done, Regarding the issue of missing persons, the relevant institutions should be approached,

The relatives of the missing persons are suffering a lot at this time, There is no information about the missing persons, who are involved in it, Also look at your actions asking for a level playing field, Those who asked for a level playing field did not give anyone a level playing field during their time.

Economist Dr. Shahdhasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program, Presently there are threats to the economy of Pakistan, It seems that the strategy of international organizations is to encircle Pakistan, One has to wonder why you gave the loan if Pakistan was so ruined, Investment will not come unless our economic indicators are good, We are fighting the war of terrorism and the world is also watching it, We have to fix our economic indicators and invite the world to invest, Pakistan is a strong country and possessing nuclear power, no one can ignore it, We are doing our 24th program with IMF, If the reforms are not legalized before the elections, the economy will not recover, If the political parties will not follow their manifesto then who will believe, PIA is being privatized, what is the justification for the loss of the institution,

PMLN declared that it will make PIA a profitable institution and Now PMLN is the most willing to sell this organization, What scheme do we have that the next government will be able to pay the huge debt, There is an attempt by global powers to push us towards default.

Leader of Muslim League-N Dr. Nisar Ahmad Cheema’s conversation in Sachi Baat program, Nawaz Sharif has returned and examined each constituency, Nation’s prayers are with Nawaz Sharif, he will become the Prime Minister for the fourth time, Our party wants that whatever the circumstances, the election should be timely, The nation is sure that all problems will be solved with the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, PML-N controlled terrorism, inflation, load shedding.