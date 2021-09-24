LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday suspended the MS of Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and senior medical officer in a matter related to fake Covid vaccine entry under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name.

As per details, MS Ahmed Nadeem and Dr Munir Ahmed have been suspended and asked to report to the primary and secondary healthcare department. Notification in this context has been released by specialized healthcare department.

Dr Muhammad Aijaz Butt has been given additional charge of the MS of the Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team had collected evidence from Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and seized important records to probe into fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz Sharif’s name.

During the visit, the probe team comprising of officials from FIA and the provincial health department had seized important documents and records from the hospital’s administration.

The probe team was tracing the persons who were involved in the registration of Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz Sharif’s name using his national identity card.

The sources within the hospital said that the suspected person in the fake registration of COVID-19 vaccination is currently residing in a foreign country.