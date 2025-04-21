Guided by Nawaz Sharif’s Wisdom and Maryam Nawaz’s Resolve — A Legacy of Leadership that Inspires a Nation: Junaid Safdar

SK Niazi Uncovers the Soul of a Political Legacy: Junaid Safdar Speaks from the Heart on Education, Sports, service and politics

ISLAMABAD:In an exclusive and thought-provoking conversation on SK Niazi’s flagship program, o“Tell Me Something”, Junaid Safdar — the grandson of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif opened up like never before. From his personal views on education to his passion for polo, and his heartfelt admiration for his grandfather and mother, the dialogue painted a vivid picture of the values that shape Pakistan’s most talked-about political family.

Speaking on the fundamental difference between education in Pakistan and abroad, Junaid Safdar emphasized the urgent need for Pakistan to invite foreign educational institutes to invest in multiple sectors be it sports, labs, or technology. “In countries like the UK,” he remarked, “children are taught to be independent thinkers. Their minds are developed in a way that every candidate becomes incredible in their own capacity. That’s the model Pakistan should adopt.”

Clarifying that he holds no formal affiliation with politics, Junaid humbly stated, “My love is for polo. It’s not just a sport for me it’s a source of motivation and discipline.” As an active polo player, he believes the game has instilled in him a deep sense of strategy, endurance, and respect.

The emotional core of the interview, however, came through when Junaid spoke about his grandfather. “I’ve spent a lot of time with Nawaz Sharif Sahib. His support in my education and sports journey is something I carry with pride. He’s always motivated me to strive for excellence.”

Reflecting on his mother Maryam Nawaz, Junaid shared, “Her love for her father is her biggest political ambition. She’s not in politics for power, but to support Mian Nawaz Sharif. Her sacrifices, her resilience — they are unmatched.” When asked if she could be the future Chief Minister of Punjab, Junaid confidently responded, “Her efforts are crucial — she will rise. I see her as the next CM of Punjab.”

On family unity, he quashed all rumors of rifts. “There is no conflict in our family. Hamza Shahbaz is not just a relative — he’s my best friend. We are very close and supportive of each other.”

When SK Niazi asked, “From whom did you learn politics?”, Junaid replied without hesitation, “My grandfather. For me, politics is not a game — it’s a form of worship. The real motive of politics is to serve others.”

A powerful conversation — one that blends legacy, vision, and the promise of a new generation.