Nawaz Sharif won’t return to Pakistan: S.K. Niazi

Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: It is very likely that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif may not return to Pakistan and his daughter Maryam Nawaz also go abroad in the coming days.

This was stated by Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News Sardar Khan Niazi on Tuesday in his renowned talk show ‘Sachi Baat’, he said that at the moment it seems that Nawaz Sharif would extend his stay abroad and he is not interested at all to come back to Pakistan. He further said that Maryam Nawaz would also go abroad to his father, he was of the view that probably incumbent government also wants the same to happen.

Answering a question he said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is an honest person, and cases against him seems to be politically initiated.

The Punjab government on Tuesday rejected the application of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for extension in bail, stating that the PML-N supremo has failed to provide the required medical reports. Law Minister Raja Basharat while addressing a press conference alongside provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the government had repeatedly asked the PML-N leader to furnish his reports. “He has not been admitted to any hospital since he went to London for treatment. We have repeatedly asked his physician Dr Adnan Khan about the cardiac procedure. Dr Adnan failed to give any particular date,” Basharat said. “The Islamabad High Court had given eight weeks to Nawaz. In the last 16 weeks we have not received any new reports from London,” he added.

Pakistan Peoples party leader Chaudhary Manzoor while talking in the show said that if NAB has evidences against the culprits involved in corrupt practices then they must be held. But at the moment it seems that NAB is just working on the agenda to malign people without any evidences.