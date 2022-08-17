In the upcoming general elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would be led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, according to federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

“The challenging period is over. Pakistan is currently advancing toward political and economic stability “The minister made this statement while speaking at a Jeddah reception for Pakistanis residing abroad.

The country cannot afford “Imrani turmoil,” corruption, or political chaos, according to the interior ministry. He emphasised that the government would serve out its full term under the constitution.He promised that the upcoming general elections would be held on schedule and that PML-N chief Nawaz would oversee electioneering.

At the reception ceremony, a sizable contingent of Pakistanis who reside in Saudi Arabia were present. The interior minister gave them a briefing on the political and economic difficulties the nation is currently confronting.