Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan without completing treatment

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has apparently shown willingness to leave England without completing his treatment and return to Pakistan .According to details, the meeting was held at the residence of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town, Lahore.the meeting had a one-point agenda of discussing Nawaz Sharif’s health. It was attended by key leaders such as Khwaja Asif, Rana Tanveer, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Khwaja Saad Rafique.

According to sources, all provincial officials of PML-N attended the meeting through video link. During the meeting, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif showed willingness to leave his treatment incomplete and return to Pakistan, which senior party members disagreed with. Party leadership refused and demanded that he not return to Pakistan until he fully recovers.During the meeting, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif on telephone about the decisions of PML-N leaders across the country. NNi