Nawaz Sharif refuses to receive arrest warrants in London

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has refused to receive his arrest warrants from the Pakistan High Commission in London. According to media reports, an official of the high commission went to serve the arrest warrants sent by the government on Sharif at his London residence but no one received them. Later, the high commission sent him copies of the warrants through email.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the foreign secretary to ensure production of ex-PM before the court on September 22. He was told to “cause the production of appellant (Sharif) through the High Commission of Pakistan in the United Kingdom” on Sept 22. Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar Office had started implementing the orders and issued a notice to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for taking steps to arrest former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The high court issued the arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases and also sent its copy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assisting the relevant authorities in arresting the former premier who is currently residing in London. TLTP