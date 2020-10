LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has on Saturday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is ranting against institutions from abroad.

The provincial minister said public gave Nawaz Sharif chance to increase his stature by electing him as PM thrice but he is demonstrating lack of character.Fayyaz Chohan termed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz as ‘IG of liars’ and said she even lied about the arrest of her husband Safdar Awan. NNI