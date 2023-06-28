Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and other family members offered Eid prayers in Dubai at Emirates Hill.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with his family and employees after praying. On this occasion, he was also photographed by others.

It should be noted that Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman are also celebrating Eid ul Azha today.

Millions of Muslims gathered in Masjid al-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi for fervent Eid prayers on this day, which were held in Makkah and Madinah.

On this day, heart-wrenching events were seen, and the Muslims humbledly prayed and begged Allah for pardon.

Muslims were sacrificing animals in accordance with the Ibrahimi Sunnah after the Eid prayer. Once the sacrifice has been made, the pilgrims will shave their heads and open the Ihram.

People went to stores to buy sweets to give to their friends and loved ones.