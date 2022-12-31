Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said in London that “my heart beats with the nation” and expressed hope that he will soon return to the public in his native nation.

The former three-time premier, who has been receiving treatment in London since November 2019, said as much at a Christmas gathering that was also attended by MNA Khel Das Kohistani and Senator Kamran Michael, the central president of the PML-N minority wing.

Mr. Sharif once more expressed his congratulations to Pakistanis on the eve of the New Year. Additionally, he criticised the PTI government for treating people unfairly under the pretence of accountability, saying: “Days of cruelty are over today.” He promised to not forget those who experienced injustice.

He was found guilty of corruption in 2018 by an accountability court in connection with his family’s ownership of upscale London apartments. Nawaz Sharif was given a 10-year prison sentence, but two months later the penalties were suspended by the court pending the outcome of the case. But in a case involving his family’s control of steel mills in Saudi Arabia, he was sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption once more in December 2018.

He became ill while serving out his sentence, and an immune system disorder and other medical issues were discovered. Later, he filed a court motion to request approval to have medical care in London.

The PTI government accepted the Lahore High Court’s decision to lift Mr. Sharif’s travel restrictions in 2019 at the time.