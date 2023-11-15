Nervously, the Muslims of Gaza have won this war, Sirajul Haque

ISLAMBAD:Editor In Chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Roze news sk Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that

Nawaz Sharif is continuing his political activities vigorously, It is completely wrong to involve the establishment in the manipulation of political parties, PML-N leaders are working hard which is visible, PPP will be strong if it works in Sindh,

PPP will have a tough time with the merger of political parties in Sindh,

The caretaker government is doing its job well, said many issues were involved in delaying the election for 90 days, Pakistan should play its political and diplomatic role in Palestine issue, All Muslim countries should unite and come to a common ground on the issue of Palestine, America has moral support to Israel, so all this is happening,

All parties should participate in Gaza March,

Unless there is practical work in Muslim countries, nothing can happen,Every country has its own compulsions due to which it does not want to do anything,Muslim countries should unite and bring forward their strong narrative with equality,PPP is expressing displeasure with PML-N, PML-G is silent, PML-N is in a position to form the government

Nervously, the Muslims of Gaza have won this war,The Muslims of Gaza are fighting for the right to their land, Palestinians are standing in the face of so many Israeli attacks and ammunition,

Our rulers, being Muslims, should have given a lasting message,

There is no doubt that Palestine belongs only to the Palestinians, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami

No one has the right to change our national and state policy, We are deeply disappointed by the announcement of the OIC meeting, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami People must stand up and mobilize their rulers

Our economic indicators are improving,

Many of our friendly countries have assured to invest, The dollar has to remain between 250 and 270,Next year will bring many hopes and happiness for us,

Pakistan has fulfilled all the conditions of the IMF,

Getting the next installment of the IMF will bring a lot of ease,PML-N gave big projects to Pakistan during its government,

If PML-N comes to power, it can take the country forward,