Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that Nawaz Sharif is being presented as if the Prime Minister is coming, The PML-N is working hard to hold a big meeting, Nawaz Sharif’s change of revenge narrative is welcome.People will never forget the events of May 9

President Islamabad High Court Bar Naveed Malik’s speech in the program “Sachi Baat”.

The challan of the cipher case has just been collected, the trial has started,Cipher case will create problems ahead, President Islamabad High Court Bar Having bail or not does not affect any case, Two to three cases against Chairman PTI are difficult, Cipher case and Tosha Khana case may create problems going forward, Bail is always given in cases, case is different in trial,

Bail and trial are two different matters, President Islamabad High Court Bar Everyone’s prayer is that general elections should be held, President Islamabad High Court BarThe Election Commission has asked for elections in the last week of January, Only elections can solve the country’s problems, President Islamabad High CourtThere should be fair and transparent elections in the country, the country’s public representatives should be Sinhalese, Nawaz Sharif’s cases are still in the courts, President Islamabad High Court BarI think Nawaz Sharif will take security guarantee before coming, It is the job of the courts to grant Nawaz Sharif bail or not, President Islamabad High Court Bar Everyone knows the nature of the cases against Nawaz Sharif, The same story is going on in the country, the roles are changing, President Islamabad High Court BarI think Nawaz Sharif will approach the courts for justice,

The country’s situation was better during the time of Nawaz Sharif, President Islamabad High Court Bar The country loses in fighting each other, President Islamabad High Court Bar

Economist Mirza Akhtar Baig talk in the program “Sachi Baat”.

Today, the dollar reached 287 rupees in Interbank, Due to the crackdown, the value of the dollar has come down, Actions against handi reference led to drop in dollar value, Today, open market dollar price is lower than interbank, The crackdown on reference handi should continue,

It is extremely important to increase exports for the country’s economy, Markup is the main reason why exports are not increasing, economists said Supply of gas to the industry is very important, CNG is an alternative fuel in vehicles, says Economist

SIFC is a beacon of hope for us, SIFC has been empowered to bring in foreign investment, economists said What is happening now is temporary but necessary, economists say

The country’s economy is moving towards stability, said economist Sharif’s party was also included in the PDM government, an economist.If new and capable people come to power, there can be improvement,