Lahore: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has given important instructions to the Prime Minister regarding negotiations with the PTI.

According to Express News, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting with the PML-N President and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra, which lasted for two hours and was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other leaders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed the PML-N president on important issues including the current political situation in the country, negotiations and the country’s economic stability.

Nawaz Sharif said that we all have to work together for the country. He instructed Shahbaz Sharif regarding negotiations with the PTI to keep the country’s interests at the forefront in the negotiations.

PML-N top leadership considers PTI’s written demands

Express News/Jan 20

Shehbaz Sharif informed about the progress made so far regarding the talks and briefed that the country’s economic conditions have improved, the situation is moving in a positive direction.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed PTI about the latest situation regarding the negotiation process, while PTI’s demands were also considered in the important meeting.

On this occasion, PTI also considered meeting with other stakeholders besides the government committee.

Nawaz Sharif said that whenever the PML-N government has provided relief to the people from inflation, the PML-N government will continue to serve the people in a better way, political stability is very important for the economic stability of the country.