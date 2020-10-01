Nawaz Sharif following in MQM founder’s footsteps: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Thursday reacted strongly to former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif’s speech and compared him with Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder. Shibli Faraz in his press conference said that this person [Nawaz Sharif] is speaking ill of the country where he made billions of rupees. If he is innocent then let him tell us “how did he get his money out and how he bought Avenfielda flats”, he asked. He said instead of responding to these relevant questions, Nawaz will talk about everything else. In contrast, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan furnished his money trail in the courts and was declared Sadiq and Ameen. Faraz said that in order to salvage and sustain his ill-gotten money Nawaz Sharif was spewing venom against state institutions. “Since he does not want to answer the questions posed to him by courts, he’s taking up political issues as an escape,” he said. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting asserted that the nation entrusted their mandate with Sharif thrice but he ended up weakening the institutions and ruining our economy. He said the path he has laid in his mandate only leads the youth to aspire to dishonourable ways of getting money. The economy is in shambles and dollar had been on artificial support throughout their term to give a false sense of stable exchange rates. It took them $23 billion splurg to fake the exchange rate. “You may verify this with the central bank,” Faraz claimed. He added that the exports fell in their term which added to our current account deficit and the seeds of inflation and economic fall were sown in Sharif’s rule while their own family and friends grew richer and richer. Faraz was of the view that Nawaz Sharif’s speech was in the same spirit as MQM founder’s August 22, 2016 speech as the only thing that makes it different from the MQM founder’s speech was the anti-state slogan. INP/AK