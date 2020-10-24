HYDERABAD : Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif fled to London showing cowardice, questions have to be answered, no one will be allowed to desecrate Mazar-e-Quaid. Addressing a press conference and function in Hyderabad, the Federal Minister for Planning said that the federation has taken responsibility for five major projects in the Karachi package.

WAPDA has taken the responsibility for resumption of work on K4, buses have been ordered for the green line and cleaning of nullahs will also start soon. It is the responsibility of the Sindh government to evacuate the people before the clean-up.

The Federal Minister said that people from Karachi were not present in the PDM rally which was held in Karachi. There was nothing to be alarmed about that gathering. He said that the tomb of the Father of the Nation was desecrated but the manner in which Captain Safdar was arrested was not necessary as he has no political stature.

Asad Umar said that PTI and MQM could hold bigger rally in Karachi than the PDM if there is no Coronavirus. Projects are being brought for Hyderabad under two federal PSDPs, great work is being done on Engineering Support Center. The motorcycle industry of Hyderabad is doing very well. The federation wants to educate the children of Sindh. Criticizing the PML-N leadership, he said who is Nawaz Sharif to sit in London and ask questions to the heads of institutions. The former prime minister is a convicted prisoner, you are a fugitive, you have fled abroad in fear and have gone into hiding in London.

Minister said that the youth who have been struggling with Prime Minister Imran Khan for the last few years should also remain attached to the people. Asad Umar said that the purpose of politics is not only to attend the meetings of the Prime Minister and chant slogans in them, the first responsibility is to present the issues of their areas to the elected representatives and they should discuss the issues mentioned in the Sindh Assembly. He said that the leader of the movement is the Prime Minister but the soul of the movement is young people. NNI