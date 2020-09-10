Nawaz Sharif files review petition against IHC order to surrender

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday filed a review petition against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order of surrendering before it in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference. The erstwhile premier requested the IHC to nullify its ruling and allow him to become a part of the court proceedings through his representative. Nawaz Sharif made the request on medical grounds. It is pertinent here to mention that the IHC had ordered Nawaz Sharif to surrender and appear on September 10 at any cost in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani had said in his remarks, “Nawaz Sharif has to appear before the court for hearing. He may face additional three-year imprisonment if he is absconder in the reference. Skipping appearances in the trial is also a crime.”