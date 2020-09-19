Nawaz Sharif doesn’t need anyone’s permission”, Aurangzeb responds to Gill’s tweet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif does not need anyone’s permission to address All Parties Conference (APC). Responding to the tweet of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Aurangzeb called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government a fascist regime.“It is not a government but a gang of thugs who make threats and disappear. On the one hand, they say that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) is an independent authority and on the other side they are threatening us,” she said. She further said that Nawaz Sharif has been the Prime Minister of the country thrice and does not need anyone’s permission to deliver speeches. “Nawaz Sharif’s sentence is suspended from every court,” PML-N spokesperson added. Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Shahbaz Gill warned that media regulatory authority will take action if former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s address to All Parties Conference (APC) is aired. Taking to twitter, Gill wrote that other legal options will also be used and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) will take action if ‘fugitive’ Nawaz Sharif’s address to APC is aired.

The SAPM further stated that it is impossible that an absconder takes part in political activities and delivers speeches. “Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) will take action and other legal options will also be used if fugitive Nawaz Sharif’s address to All Parties Conference (APC) is aired. How is this possible that an absconder takes part in political activities and delivers speeches? Sharif family cannot do anything but lying and they have also lied about Nawaz Sharif’s health,” he said. INP/LK/AJ