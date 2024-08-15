Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has called the party meeting today to discuss key nationals and political affairs.

The meeting will be chaired by party president Nawaz Sharif at the party secretariat, Model Town.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and senior leaders of party including Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazir Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb will attend the meeting.

Discussions on higher judiciary orders and national political matters will be held.