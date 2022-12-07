ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the PML-N, would allegedly return to Pakistan in January, according to Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The former speaker of the National Assembly claimed on a private TV network that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would give party tickets to candidates.

Prior to the next general election, Nawaz would be in Pakistan, according to statements made by a number of PML-N leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah.

After receiving approval from the then-prime minister Imran Khan to travel overseas for medical care, Mr. Sharif travelled for London in November 2019 to recover from his sickness.

The PML-N supreme leader had already been given a seven-year prison term in 2018 in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, as well as an 11-year sentence and an £8 million fine (about Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield Properties case.

In 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended his sentence and granted Mr. Sharif permission to receive medical care overseas.