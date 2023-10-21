PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile. Senator Ishaq Dar and other League leaders welcomed him at Islamabad airport. Nawaz Sharif came out of the plane and reached the state lounge. Former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan by special chartered flight FZ 4525 of a foreign airline from Dubai. The flight was named ‘Ameed Pakistan’, which has a seating capacity of 194 people. The immigration process of all the passengers on the plane including the former prime minister was done inside the plane. Nawaz Sharif met Ishaq Dar and the legal team at the state lounge. The former prime minister signed the legal documents, which included requests to revive appeals against convictions in the Avonfield and Al-Azizia references. On this occasion, Nawaz Sharif was also briefed about the progress in the cases. The immigration process of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was completed at Islamabad Airport and his passport was stamped to enter Pakistan. On this occasion, the process of taking biometrics from Nawaz Sharif was also completed. Later, Nawaz Sharif’s special flight will take off from Islamabad for Lahore at around 3:30. And apart from PML-N president Mian Shahbaz Sharif, senior leaders of the party will do it. From the same old terminal, Nawaz Sharif left for London for treatment by air ambulance on November 19, 2019. It should be clear that the general workers and leaders of the party have been prohibited by the Muslim League-N from going to the airport. Sources say that Nawaz Sharif on his return to his homeland is likely to go to Jati Amra by helicopter, where he will visit the graves of his parents, wife, and brother. After staying at Jati Amra for 2 to 3 hours, Nawaz Sharif will reach Minar Pakistan by helicopter to participate in the meeting. Nawaz Sharif will probably reach the meeting place after 6 pm and before that the speeches of other central leaders will be held. will be completed. Nawaz Sharif’s helicopter will land on the ground in front of the Shahi Qila Diwan Aam, where a helipad has already been prepared by the Civil Defense. Lights have also been installed in the royal fort. The senior leadership of PML-N will welcome Nawaz Sharif inside the Shahi Qila. Apart from this, Asraana has also been organized in Shahi Qila in honor of the party leader. Nawaz Sharif will be brought from Shahi Qila to Minar Pakistan in a car. On the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, fireworks will be displayed for more than 10 minutes. On the other hand, on the return of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, party workers from all over the country to Lahore to participate in the Minar Pakistan Ground rally. Apart from this, Minar Pakistan Ground including Lahore has been decorated like a bride with electric lamps.

