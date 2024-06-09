Islamabad – Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday said that taking to the streets is a futile exercise, as the real forum for strengthening, protecting, and ensuring supremacy of the Constitution is the Parliament.

These views were expressed by the president of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (N) and three-time former premier during a conversation with the Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Senator Syedal Khan, who called on him in Murree today.

Syedal Khan congratulated him on being elected as the President of PML-N. On this occasion, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the leader of the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate, was also present.

Nawaz Sharif also congratulated the Deputy Chairman of the Senate on assuming his position and expressed the hope that he would play an effective role in the Senate for the strengthening of the federation, national unity, and the promotion of democracy.