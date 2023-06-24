Lahore: Accountability Court acquitted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in plot allotment case.

The plot allotment case was heard in the Accountability Court of Lahore.

A lawyer appeared on behalf of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and said that NAB had made a case on the basis of malice, Nawaz has no role in the allotment of plots nor can a case be made under the new law.

Accountability Court Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar acquitted Nawaz Sharif after hearing the arguments.

A reference was filed against Nawaz for making illegal plot allotment in Johar Town area of ​​Lahore during the previous regime, according to which 57 kanals of land were transferred illegally.