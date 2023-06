RAWALPINDI: Nawaz Ali Rind, the leader of the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), a banned militant group, was assassinated in a struggle within Pakistan.

Since 2014, Rind, a prominent BLF member from the Balochistan district of Awaran, has been involved in a number of attacks against security personnel. He died inexplicably in a neighbouring nation.

There has been a division among the terrorist organisations active in Balochistan as a result of Gulzar Imam alias Shambe’s detention.