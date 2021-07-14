HAJIRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that Nawaz Sharif is not the ‘choice’ because he does not capitulate and Imran Khan has become a ‘choice’ because he is afraid and surrenders on every order.

She was addressing a public rally in Hajira College Ground in Azad Kashmir on Wednesday as part of her campaign for the upcoming AJK elections scheduled to be held on July 25.

The PML-N leader said that history would remember Prime Minister Imran Khan as a puppet premier. She accused him of acquiring power after stealing votes. She claimed that Imran himself confessed and told his people that the ‘selectors’ had no choice except him. She held that Imran himself betrayed what was the difference between him and Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam said neither Nawaz gave in nor did he sell his conscience.

She criticized that India had cut Kashmir from the jugular vein of Pakistan with just one stroke of the pen in the PTI tenure, adding that had Nawaz’s government been there, India could not have dared do so.

Addressing PM Khan, she said: “Azad Kashmir has pronounced its verdict, no matter what you do.”

She said that whether Imran Khan steals the election or ran away with the boxes or kidnap the Election Commission staff, Kashmir has announced its decision.

The PML-N vice president said that Imran Khan shouldn’t bother to come to Kashmir. “Imran Khan said there was no choice other than him,” she said and added you are the choice of selectors and not of the people.

Maryam called Khan “an establishment horse”. She said it does not matter if Imran Khan’s s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf “steals” the Kashmir election because the Kashmiri people have already given their verdict. Destroyed for the sake of the chair, leaders are not to sit on the chair, they are to settle in the hearts of the people, in the by-elections Nawaz Sharif showed the stars during the day.