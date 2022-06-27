Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, have consistently brought up the Kashmir issue at every international forum because of their emotional ties to the cause, according to federal minister for information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday.



While this was going on, Pakistani embassies were instructed to publicly denounce India’s unilateral decision to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy by voiding Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. According to Nawaz Sharif’s vision, “the government is dedicated to providing moral, political, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.”

The minister continued by saying that Pakistan’s government had rejected India’s actions on August 5 at the time and would do so again today.