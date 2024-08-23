Pakistani netizens, always ready to find humor in challenging situations, have humorously dubbed the recent internet slowdown as the work of ‘shararti sharks’. This joke harkens back to an earlier time when a major fault in Pakistan’s submarine cables was attributed to shark activity. However, the current issue is no laughing matter.

The recent internet slowdown was initially attributed to the widespread use of VPNs by the state minister for IT. Yet, the PTA chairman has now contradicted this claim, attributing the issue to a problem with one of the submarine cables connecting Pakistan to the global internet. This inconsistency in explanations has only fueled the public’s frustration and skepticism.

The government’s repeated denials and subsequent contradictions are eroding its credibility. When questioned by the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication, the PTA chairman sidestepped inquiries about the rumored ‘firewall’ being deployed by the state. He later acknowledged that the PTA is upgrading its ‘web management system’ but did not provide details on how this system operates.

Reports suggest that this system may have the capability to throttle and limit content, block websites, and whitelist VPNs. Experts caution that any flaws in this system could disrupt a large number of users due to the structure of Pakistan’s internet. Recent experiences seem to confirm these concerns.

Pakistan’s IT industry cannot thrive if it remains under the control of a regulatory authority that struggles with transparency and consistency. The secrecy surrounding these internet disruptions is causing widespread speculation and uncertainty, undermining business confidence. Even industry experts are unclear about the authorities’ objectives and the potential costs.

It is crucial for civilian leaders to demand transparency and accountability from the PTA. They must seek clear answers about the intentions behind the new ‘web management’ technology and address the economic losses caused by the frequent internet disruptions. Without clarity and accountability, Pakistan risks jeopardizing its progress in the digital age.