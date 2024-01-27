In the wake of recent missile strikes between Pakistan and Iran, the diplomatic arena finds itself entangled in tension and uncertainty. Despite mutual agreement to de-escalate the situation, persistent mistrust, historical complexities, and national security concerns emphasize the urgent need for constructive diplomacy to foster sustainable peace and enhance bilateral relations. While the recent missile exchange has added gravity to the situation, there lies an opportunity for reconciliation if both nations are willing to seize it.

Understanding Historical Complexities: Over the decades, Iran and Pakistan have grappled with various differences, ranging from issues related to terrorism to setbacks in major projects. Differences in geopolitical alliances, such as Iran’s tilt towards India and Pakistan’s inclination towards Saudi Arabia, have further strained relations. Despite occasional border violations, a military escalation involving missile exchanges was deemed unthinkable until recently.

Security Concerns and Shared Issues: Both nations emphasize their commitment to national security, accusing each other of supporting non-state actors within their borders. Pakistan, in particular, has expressed concerns about safe havens utilized by separatists, known as “Sarmachars,” in uncontrolled areas within Iran. Organizations like Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) have claimed responsibility for attacks on Pakistan’s security forces, exacerbating tensions. Collaborative efforts are essential to address shared concerns and mitigate potential sources of friction, especially concerning groups like Jaish al-Adl, formerly known as Jundullah, which has carried out attacks on Iranian soil.

Addressing Economic and Political Grievances: The border region, inhabited by the Baloch ethnic group, faces economic challenges, contributing to insurgency and instability. Resolving economic and political grievances in this impoverished region is crucial to fostering peace along the border. Both countries need to reconsider their approaches to their respective Baloch populations. While Pakistan’s response to the Iranian strike sent a clear message, addressing local grievances is pivotal for enduring peace on the Pakistan-Iran border.

Eliminating Terrorist Groups for Long-term Stability: Both nations have experienced challenges related to cross-border terrorism and insurgent activities. The joint action to eliminate terrorist elements is not only essential for immediate security but also for building trust and cooperation. The complex geopolitical landscape, combined with economic interests tied to projects like Gwadar and Chabahar, underscores the need for collaborative efforts to eradicate terrorist threats.

Call for Comprehensive Solutions: The Iran-Pakistan joint working group must address immediate security concerns while working towards comprehensive solutions that encompass economic development and social inclusion for the Baloch population. The stability of the region relies on concerted efforts to eliminate terrorist threats and promote economic cooperation.

In conclusion, constructive diplomacy is imperative for navigating the complexities of Pak-Iran relations. By addressing shared concerns, eliminating terrorist elements, and fostering economic development, both nations can pave the way for enduring peace and amicable bilateral relations.