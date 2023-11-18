The parliament of Norway, an important country included in the European Union, passed the resolution to recognize Palestine as a separate independent state by an overwhelming majority.

According to the foreign news agency, Navarre’s parliament approved the resolution to recognize Palestine as a separate state by majority vote.

The bill passed by the parliament was presented by the governing coalition at the insistence of the smaller parties, which demanded the immediate recognition of Palestine as a state.

The text of the resolution passed by the parliament states that the assembly demands the government to be ready to recognize Palestine as an independent state.

It should be noted that Iceland, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic, and Romania have recognized Palestine as an independent state, while the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, who recently came to power, has assured the parliament that he will make Palestine independent. Will work regarding state recognition. Apart from this, another European country, Belgium, has also started considering recognizing Palestine as a state.

A large number of people in various European countries, including France and Germany, held rallies and protested against the rights of Palestine and Israeli aggression against Israel’s ongoing bombing in Gaza since October 7.

So far, more than 12,000 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 25,000 have been injured in Israeli brutality, and patients are being martyred in emergencies due to work stoppage in various hospitals including Al-Shafa, Al-Quds, and Al-Ahli, but despite all this, the Zionist state of Gaza The bombing continues