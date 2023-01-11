Nauman Ijaz is such a remarkable and well-known actor that just having his name attached to a production will guarantee its success. We really don’t have anyone who can compete with this man in terms of talent and acting prowess because he has always given his followers the best entertainment. Nauman is a smart man who frequently shares his opinions and positions on various issues.

We as a society need to consider the factors affecting this connection because the rising divorce rate is actually very concerning. Despite the fact that this discussion might go in numerous directions, we believe Nauman Ijaz has made a significant contribution to the conversation.

Nauman Ijaz stated that parents should avoid forcing their young children into the institution of marriage during a podcast with Muneeb Mirza. A boy with a low income shouldn’t get married until he can support his wife’s bills. These young marriages ended in divorce or other family problems. He has made it plain that he believes parents should be held accountable for this.

He has asked all of the parents to put a stop to it. It’s true that he expressed what he believed to be the finest perspective, but we believe that a lack of tolerance and respect also significantly contributes to the demise of a partnership.

Here we present his entire podcast with Muneeb Mirza in video form. Look at that!