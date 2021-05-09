HARARE: Opener Abid Ali credited his teammate Nauman Ali for giving him confidence while he was hunting for his maiden Test double-century.

While sharing thoughts on his maiden Test 200, Abid said his plan was to stay longer and Nauman helped him to get there by keeping things tight at the other end.

“My plan was to play till the end and score as many runs as I could. My partnership with Azhar Bhai worked really well for me and I continued from there to score my first 200,” he said.

“In the end, Nauman Bhai came in and gave immense confidence to me. He told me to play confidently and get to the 200-run mark. He also played really well and I am disappointed that he didn’t get to his first century,” he added.

On the other hand, Abid eyes early wrap up of Zimbabwean batting line as they already lost their four batters at day’s end. “Our bowlers picked up early wickets to put them under pressure. Tomorrow, we will come with a plan to get them out as soon as possible,” he concluded.

It must be noted here that Pakistan declared their first inning at 510-8 against Zimbabwe in the second Test. Zimbabwe finished Day 2 at 52-4. Remember, Pakistan are 1-0 up in the series.