MADRID: One of the most significant changes in European security in recent memory resulted from Helsinki and Stockholm abandoning their normal neutrality in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NATO invited Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance on Wednesday. The decision was taken by the 30 NATO members during their summit in Madrid, where they also chose to declare Russia to be the "most significant and direct threat to the security of the allies." After Turkey removed its veto on Finland and Sweden joining, NATO leaders announced that they had "agreed to invite them to become members of NATO."After ratification by the ally parliaments, which might take up to a year, Finland and Sweden will be covered by NATO's Article 5 Collective Defence Clause and come under the nuclear umbrella of the United States. 

Finland and Sweden are among our allies, and we'll make sure we can safeguard them all, added Stoltenberg. To reassure Sweden and Finland, the allies plan to enhance their troop presence in the Nordic region while also conducting additional military drills and naval patrols in the Baltic Sea. Tuesday's four-hour negotiations in Madrid resulted in an agreement between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his counterparts from Finland and Sweden on a number of security measures that will enable the two Nordic nations to get around the Turkish veto that Ankara imposed in May due to its concerns about terrorism. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was founded in 1949 to combat the Soviet threat.. Following setbacks in Afghanistan and internal strife under the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 gave the organization fresh life. In a speech, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told Russian President Vladimir Putin, "you will not prevail." 

The master planning paper, the first new strategic vision for NATO in ten years, was also supported by allies. Russia was once thought of as a strategic ally of NATO but is today viewed as its largest threat.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo continued by stating that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is "a direct threat to our Western way of life," citing additional consequences of the conflict like rising food and oil prices.