LAHORE : Several religious organisations have planned to take out rallies after Friday prayers across the country to express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine and condemn the ongoing aggression of Israel in Gaza. The National Palestine Conference organised by the Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Ummat in its declaration declared Friday as the Day of the Oppressed and Detained Palestinians and called for end to diplomatic relations with countries having ties with Israel until an unconditional ceasefire is reached.

The participants also demanded an emergency meeting of the Security Council. The participants in the conference also demanded an emergency meeting of the Security Council for a ‘lasting, sustainable ceasefire’.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also announced protests rallies against Israeli brutality in all district headquarters on Friday. Workers will hold protests after Friday prayers in each district. The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced nationwide protests to express solidarity with Palestinians. JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will lead a march in Lahore.