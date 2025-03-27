ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that youth is Pakistan’s asset, and by honing their skills the country will become the most developed country in the world.Speaking to a gathering after inaugurating the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub here, he stated that some countries are rich in oil, gas and minerals. Millions of young people are a valuable resource in Pakistan.“I promise to invest billions or even trillions [of rupees] to provide the best training for the youth,” he added.He recalled that as a chief minister, he took priority measures for education, health and the youth. He emphasized that if youth are trained in IT, AI, and vocational skills, they will become an asset to the country.

“As a chief minister of Punjab, I distributed 400,000 laptops among talented students on merit,” Prime Minister Shehbaz stated.He said that nations do not progress through the IMF programmes, and prayed that may this programme be the last one [with the global donor].

The premier said that Rana Mashhood has been tasked with productive employment for youth, and the required funds will be provided to empower young people.“Our training centers should have the best trainers. The youth are our asset, and we will equip them with the best skills, ensuring a bright future for the country through skilled youth.”