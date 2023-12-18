At the recently concluded COP28 in Dubai, more than 100 nations decided to move away from fossil fuels in what can only be called “one giant leap for mankind.” There is compelling evidence that countries are prepared to switch to greener energy sources for the first time in the history of the climate negotiations. The summit’s decision to gradually phase out the use of coal, gas, and oil is evidence of the growing understanding that emissions reduction is necessary. If one is hopeful, this action could signal the beginning of the end for fossil fuels. According to EU climate chief Wopke Hoekstra, it has been long overdue.Nonetheless, the struggle against influential oil producers such as OPEC, who promote emission reductions without giving up on particular fuels, highlights the geopolitical difficulties that come with international climate negotiations.

The success of COP28, hailed by environmentalists as the moment when the “elephant in the room” was finally addressed, represents a major advancement. But this is just the beginning of a long journey. Although substantial, the summit’s agreement falls short in a few important areas. The International Energy Agency, for example, notes that although the agreement incorporates their recommendations—such as tripling the capacity of renewable energy by 2030—it does not include specific measures for financing the transition to clean energy in developing countries. Furthermore, even though the agreement reiterates the goal of having net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, there are many challenges in the way of accomplishing this. Reducing emissions from waste and agriculture, which account for a sizable amount of global emissions, is still a difficult task. The statement made by scientist Emile Frison that it is impossible to achieve the 1.5°C target without addressing food systems emphasizes how complex climate action is. Concerning the use of costly and untested technologies such as carbon capture and utilization is another issue. Critics fear that these technologies could undermine efforts to reduce emissions by justifying the continued use of fossil fuels. Furthermore, the commitments made at COP28 stand in stark contrast to the IEA’s updated forecast, which indicates a positive near-term outlook for oil use. This gap between policy and practice serves as a reminder of how difficult it can be to turn international agreements into concrete actions.It is critical to address these shortcomings in advance of the upcoming climate change conference in Baku. Priority one should be given to the IEA’s emphasis on COP29 financing mechanisms for clean energy in developing nations. In order to develop comprehensive, workable strategies that address all aspects of climate change, including the more difficult-to-reduce emissions from industries like waste and agriculture, it is imperative that the momentum gained at COP28 is not lost. The choices we make today will influence the state of our planet for future generations as we continue down the path towards a sustainable future.